Scot Disick Drops $57K On A Photo For Amelia Hamlin’s Birthday

Scott Disick has gone all out for girlfriend Amelia Hamlin’s 20th birthday. 

Radar reports that days after surprising Hamlin with a diamond necklace, Disick bought the model a $57,000 limited edition Helmut Newton print, titled Saddle II, Paris 1776.  The black-and-white photo depicts a dark-haired woman sitting atop a saddle, mounted atop a chair, staring at a grand piano. 

The outlet reports that the 38-year-old socialite purchased the print from Artlife Gallery’s Pop Up in Miami’s Design District using the cryptocurrency Etherumpay, a newly launched utility token that operates on its own point-of-sale payment-processing system.

Hamlin is reportedly an equally extravagant gift giver, having given the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum a brand new Harley-Davidson motorcycle for his birthday. 

