Scott Disick and Amelia Gray Hamlin Split?

Scott Disick and Amelia Gray Hamlin have officially split, Us Weekly reports. “Amelia was the one who ended things,” one insider tells Us.

The 38-year-old Disick and 20-year-old Hamlin were first linked in October, much to the horror of social media observers, who decried their age gap. Her parents reportedly had their doubts too, but the pair seemed to be going strong until a DM from Disick to Younes Bendjima was leaked by Bendjima.

In it, Disick slammed his on-and-off ex Kourtney Kardashian’s ongoing PDA with boyfriend Travis Barker. She posted a shot of herself wearing a t-shirt that read, “don’t you have a girlfriend?”

But the split “wasn’t related to the messages Scott sent about Kourtney,” the source tells Us. “This breakup was coming regardless.”

A second insider adds, “They’re both taking it in stride.”

She posted a shot on social media that read: “Never settle for less. Not with your jobs, your friends, and especially not with your heart. Continue to seek what you are looking for and do not shrink yourself for the sake of other people. You deserve the best.”