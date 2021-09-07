Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin Are ‘Having Issues’ Due To Kourtney DM Scandal?

PRPhotos.com

After Scott Disick allegedly sent a shady DM mocking his ex Kourtney Kardashian’s PDAs with Travis Barker—which recipient Younes Bendjima shared with the world—it created issues not just for Kourtney and Travis, but with his current flame, Amelia Hamlin.

People reports that the pair hit a “rocky patch.” A source says: "It's partly because of the Kourtney drama but also just 'Scott being Scott.' They're not fully over yet, but Amelia isn't happy with him."

According to a second insider, Disick, 38, and Hamlin, 20, chose not to spend Labor Day Weekend together.

"They have spent the weekend apart so far. Everything seemed fine last weekend and then all of a sudden, they seem to be having issues," the insider says. "They are on the East Coast separately and didn't leave Los Angeles together."

Hamlin appeared to reference the drama herself posting a shot of herself wearing a white tank top that read "Don't you have a girlfriend?" across the front.