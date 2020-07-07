Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Back On?

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie were spotted out and about together over the Fourth of July weekend. The pair split after three years together a month ago.
An insider told E! of their split that there “wasn't a fight or anything bad that happened between them,” but Sofia simply wanted to “do her own thing” while Scott “takes care of his health.”
In May, Scott entered rehab to work on “past traumas,” but left after a photo of him at the facility landed in the bloids.
After their split, Scott was seen with his ex Kourtney Kardashian, with whom he shares three children. Rumors of their reunion were rife, but after this latest outing, TBD. On Monday, Sofia posted a shot of herself on the beach wearing a sweatshirt from Scott’s Talentless company. Scott “liked” the shot.