Scott Disick Lavishes Praise on Ex Kourtney Kardashian

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian share three kids and a whole lot of history. Despite splitting, they have remained friends, and clearly both put family over their differences.

Disick took to social media to thank Kardashian for being an amazing mom to Penelope, Mason and Reign. He wrote: “Thank you @kourtneykardash for being the best baby maker in town. I couldn’t have asked for a better person in the world to have these amazing children with, I love u and our family more than anything in the world.”

The pair ended their nine-year relationship in 2015. The 37-year-old Disick has been dating Amelia Hamlin, 19, since October.