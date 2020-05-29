Scott Disick Parties With Kardashian Crew After Rumored Split From Sofia Richie

PRPhotos.com

Scott Disick celebrated his 37th birthday after reportedly breaking up with longtime love Sofia Richie. The pair were together for three years.

Almost immediately, fans slammed the Kardashians and Scott for ignoring social distancing rules in L.A. Per The Daily Mail, Khloe hit up Instagram comments in response, writing: "we know how they have been quarantined and there’s less than 10 people with us…It’s literally what the governor states is perfectly OK to do in the state of CA."

She added, "Not even trying to be rude. Drives me wild when people act as if they know. Of course we want to protect ourselves. Simply for the sake of our angels, not to mention our own health. But it’s human nature I guess.”

SOFIA

Sofia, meanwhile, is hoping to make a name for herself … away from Scott, and fears that her career has been too connected to his name. A source tells Us Weekly: “There’s always been a bit of tension with Sofia not wanting to be defined by her dad’s [Lionel Richie] career or her relationship with Scott. She’s been trying to separate herself more from Scott career-wise as well and pave her own way.”

Before their split, Sofia had an interview with Cosmo UK (it published Thursday). She said of their 16-year age difference:“I just don’t care what people think. [It] doesn’t bother me because I’m very happy. Why would I let someone from the middle of nowhere ruin that for me?”

She added that she gets on with Kourtney, Scott’s ex, with whom he shares 3 kids: “I mean, just be nice. There’s no reason not to be nice.”