Scott Disick, Priyanka Chopra, Mischa Barton + More!

ALCOHOL WAS ‘NOT A FACTOR’ IN SCOTT DISICK ACCIDENT: According to Us Weekly, the cause of Scott Disick‘s single-car accident over the weekend was speeding. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a press release, “It was determined the primary cause of the traffic collision was speed and alcohol was not a factor. Disick suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries and declined medical treatment. He was picked up from the scene by family members and his vehicle was towed away per his request.”

PRIYANKA CHOPRA SHARES ADORABLE PHOTOS OF BABY MALTI MARIE: Priyanka Chopra shared a photograph of herself lounging with her seven-month-old daughter, Malti Marie, whom she shares with Nick Jonas, to Instagram on Sunday (August 21st). The Quantico actress also shared an image showing Malti’s feet in her face. “Love like no other,” she captioned the snaps.

MISCHA BARTON REUNITES WITH HER PARENTS FROM ‘THE O.C.’: Together again! Mischa Barton reunited with her O.C. family recently in Charleston, South Carolina. Melinda Clarke, who played Barton’s mother on the show, shared a selfie Monday (August 22nd) with Barton and Tate Donovan, who played Barton’s onscreen father. “SO THIS HAPPENED! Cooper family reunion! Warmed my heart to see these two, @mischabarton and @t8dono, at @tripleellc in Charleston,” Clarke captioned the post.

BRIAN AUSTIN GREEN SAYS SON ZANE IS ‘GETTING SO BIG SO FAST:’ Brian Austin Green is in awe of his baby Zane. The 90210 star took to Instagram over the weekend to share a photo of himself looking down at Zane in the baby carrier worn on his chest. Zane has his mouth wide open as he looks at the camera. “Getting so big so fast !! Almost 2 months already,” Green captioned the post.