Scott Disick is moving on.

A source close to The Kardashians star told E! News that he is “smitten over” Rebecca Donaldson and is “very serious” about dating her.

The insider said, “Scott seeing Kourtney so happy in a relationship was a turning point for him. He wants the same and wants to settle down.”

The two were recently spotted together at the April 7th premiere of The Kardashians in Los Angeles.