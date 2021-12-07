Home » Entertainment » Scott Disick Sends Sympathy To Khloe Kardashian

Scott Disick Sends Sympathy To Khloe Kardashian

Following news Tristan Thompson, 30, conceived a child with his trainer while dating Khloe Kardashian; Scott Disick sent pastel and pink roses to the reality star. Khloe captioned an Instagram story, “I love you @letthelordbewithyou thank you.” Disick, 38, shares three children with her older sister Kourtney. According to Page Six, court documents show Thompson admitted to having sex multiple times with personal trainer Maralee Nichols at a hotel following his 30th birthday in March. Thompson was still dating Kardashian at the time. Nichols has since deleted her Instagram post announcing the birth of the child. 

REPORT: KHLOE IS 'FOCUSED ON CO-PARENTING' WITH TRISTAN:

Reports say that Khloe Kardashian is "ignoring the noise" when it comes to the current drama surrounding ex Tristan. According to E! Online, Khloe is "focused on co-parenting" and added that the two have been "broken up since spring."

