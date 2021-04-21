Scott Rudin Steps Back From Film & Streaming Projects

PRPhotos.com

First Broadway, now everything else. Producer Scott Rudin announced that he would “step back” from his film and streaming projects in addition to his Broadway productions following allegations of abusive behavior.

This affects Netflix’s “The Woman in the Window,” starring Amy Adams and Julianne Moore, and A24’s “The Humans,” starring Steven Yeun and Amy Schumer, among other projects. He added that he will “take the time to work on personal issues I should have long ago.”

He said of his decision to pull back from all of the work: “When I commented over the weekend, I was focused on Broadway reopening successfully and not wanting my previous behavior to detract from everyone’s efforts to return. It’s clear to me I should take the same path in film and streaming. I am profoundly sorry for the pain my behavior has caused and I take this step with a commitment to grow and change.”

It is unclear if he will be credited or receive payment as producer on any of the projects.