Scott Wolf’s Wife Kelley Wolf Arrested On Electronic Harassment Charge

Kelley Wolf, the estranged wife of actor Scott Wolf, was arrested in Utah on charges related to electronic harassment. The arrest stems from Kelley’s online posts that allegedly violated a court order prohibiting the couple from making disparaging remarks about each other or sharing private information. According to the report, Kelley shared content that “doxxed” family members and made accusations against Scott. This came amid the former couple’s ongoing custody battle, with Scott having temporary sole custody of their three children. Kelley maintains she has “lost everything” in the divorce proceedings. However, Scott claims Kelley had admitted to planning false allegations against him to gain an advantage in court. The arrest highlights the increasingly contentious nature of the former spouses’ divorce and custody dispute. (Story URL)