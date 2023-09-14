Sean Penn Rants About The Oscars Slap

PRPhotos.com

Sean Penn went off about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars in an interview with Variety published on Wednesday (September 13th). The I Am Sam actor compared the incident to the time he was sentenced to 60 days in county jail for spitting on an extra on the set of the 1988 film Colors.

“I don’t know Will Smith. I met him once. He seemed very nice when I met him. He was so f—ing good in King Richard," Penn said, before following these positive remarks with more scathing ones.

"So why the f— did you just spit on yourself and everybody else with this stupid f—ing thing? Why did I go to f—ing jail for what you just did? And you’re still sitting there? Why are you guys standing and applauding his worst moment as a person?" Penn told the outlet.

The Mystic River actor also believes this wouldn’t have happened had Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy been able to share a message at the event. "The Oscars producer thought, ‘Oh, he’s not light-hearted enough.’ Well, guess what you got instead? Will Smith!” Penn said. “This f—ing b—s— wouldn’t have happened with Zelenskyy. Will Smith would never have left that chair to be part of stupid violence. It never would have happened."

Penn added that he decided to give his Oscars away so “they can be melted down to bullets they can shoot at the Russians."