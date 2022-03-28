Sean Penn Says He Will Smelt His Oscars If Volodymyr Zelenskyy Doesn’t Make An Appearance At This Year’s Show

PRPhotos.com

Sean Penn had a very clear message for the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences on Saturday (March 26th). He told CNN’s Jim Acosta that if the Academy Awards doesn’t include Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, he will smelt the two Oscars he won for Best Actor in Mystic River and Milk.

“If it turns out to be what is happening, I would encourage everyone involved, though it may be their moment, and I understand that, to celebrate their films, it is so much more importantly their moment to shine, and to protest and to boycott that Academy Awards,” the I Am Sam actor said.

“I myself, if it comes back to it, when I return, I will smelt mine in public. I pray that’s not what happens. I pray there have not been arrogant people who consider themselves representatives of the greater good who have decided not to check in with leadership in Ukraine. So I’m going to hope that’s not what happened, and I hope everyone walks out if it is,” he said.

Penn is working on a documentary for Vice about the war in Ukraine. He also met with Zelenskyy last week.