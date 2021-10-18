Sean Penn’s Wife Files for Divorce

PRPhotos.com

No Hollywood ending for Sean Penn and Leila George. The 29-year-old filed for divorce from the 61-year-old Penn in Los Angeles Superior Court Friday, People reports. They were married for a year.

The pair tied the knot in July of 2020 during a small ceremony; rumors of their marriage emerged after they were spotted wearing gold rings. Penn and George were first linked in 2016, and had an on and off relationship. An insider told People: "They got together and then they broke up, and Sean won her back. He realized he had made a mistake and when he felt he might lose her, he worked hard to get her back."

Penn split from Charlize Theron in June of 2015. Before that, he was married to Robin Wright from 1996-2010, and Madonna from 1985-1989.