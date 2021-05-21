Home » Entertainment » Sebastian Stan Is Relieved That We’ve All Seen Him As Tommy Lee

Sebastian Stan is relieved that the images of his transformation into Tommy Lee have finally been released.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star told recently told Variety that “it was freeing because I was walking around in these hoodies and hats… just paranoid of being seen. I was like, ‘God, I hope they’re finally going to release something so you know what we look like, so we can go on with our lives.'”

According to the magazine, that viral photo of him as Lee and Lily James as Pamela Anderson was actually taken during their screen test, after Stan sent the original photo of the celeb couple to director Craig Gillespie.

