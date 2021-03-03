Secret Lena Dunham Project Is a Wrap

PRPhotos.com

Lena Dunham has wrapped her first feature film as writer-decade in more than a decade. The Film Nation-financed Sharp Stick is screening footage for potential buyers at the European Film Market during the Berlin Festival.

The film was shot in secret in L.A. under COVID protocols in the past several months. Plot details are under wraps, but Kristine Froseth, Taylour Paige, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Jon Bernthal, Scott Speedman and Dunham star. The production featured almost exclusively female department heads.

She told Variety: “I made my last feature film 11 years ago in my family home with just a few close friends. It’s a testament to FilmNation and my incredible producers, cast, crew and — especially — my COVID-19 compliance team that this experience felt just as intimate and creatively free. This story is incredibly personal to me and a continuation of my career-long mission to create a free dialogue around the complexities of female sexuality and to turn the idea of the ‘likable’ female protagonist on its head —and you can’t do that in this business on any scale larger than your mother’s living room without forward thinking partners. I feel very lucky.”