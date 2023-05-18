Home » Entertainment » Selena Gomez Announces Two New Shows On Food Network

Selena Gomez Announces Two New Shows On Food Network

Selena Gomez has two new projects in the works with Food Network.

Variety described the first show as a “celebration-focused series” that will debut later this year during the holiday season. Then, next year, she’ll launch one based on her travels to different chefs’ kitchens.

Most recently, Gomez was nominated for an Emmy for the HBO Max series, Selena + Chef.

