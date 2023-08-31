Selena Gomez Deletes ‘Only Murders In The Building’ Post Following SAG-AFTRA Strike Backlash

PRPhotos.com

Selena Gomez faced swift backlash after she promoted her Hulu series Only Murders in the Building on Instagram Tuesday (August 29th). Many spoke out against the post—which Variety reports was liked by more than 1.1 million people in 15 hours—because it broke the rules of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Sharing behind-the-scenes footage from the series, Gomez tagged the official Only Murders in the Building account. “Missing and wanting @onlymurdershulu,” she wrote in the caption.

Many people urged the Wizards of Waverly Place star to delete the post due to strike violations. “I know you’re not out on the picket line every day so you’re not thinking about it but please remove the promo out of respect for the SAG-AFTRA strike and your fellow actors who are trying to get a fair deal and livable wages,” one person commented. Another wrote, “girl the sag strike????”

The post was removed from Gomez’s profile on Wednesday (August 30th).