Selma Blair Got Drunk For The First Time At Age 7

Selma Blair revealed to People that she got drunk for the first time at age 7.

The actor was discussing her new memoir, Mean Baby when she told the magazine, “But the year I was seven, when we basically had Manischewitz on tap and no one was paying attention to my consumption level, I put it together: the feeling was not God but fermentation.

“I thought 'Well this is a huge disappointment, but since it turns out I can get the warmth of the Lord from a bottle, thank God there's one right here.' I got drunk that night. “

She added, “I don’t know if I would’ve survived childhood without alcoholism. That’s why it’s such a problem for a lot of people. It really is a huge comfort, a huge relief in the beginning.”

According to an excerpt of Mean Baby published by the magaine, the Cruel Intentions star also reveals that she was sexually assaulted by a school administrator as a teen.