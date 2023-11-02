Selma Blair Is Ready To Start Dating Again Following MS Diagnosis

PRPhotos.com

Selma Blair is feeling optimistic about her love life. The Sweetest Thing actress spoke about having “hope” for “the first time,” after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018.

“What [being in love] does for your spirit—it’s nothing to take lightly,” Blair told Glamour in an interview published on Wednesday (November 1st). “It colors everything. I still believe if I’m just true to myself, that person will come into my life one day.”

The Legally Blonde actress added, “I think I deserve it and think I’m in a great place to show up as the best version of me. It’s the first time I have hope. And I could have never said that in my life before.”

Blair also touched on how people perceive those with disabilities. “I think the ‘disability’ word … it just confuses people,” she said. “Like, as if I don’t have a vagina.”