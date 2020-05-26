Selma Blair Shares Heartbreaking Tribute to Late Mother

PRPhotos.com

Losing a loved one is difficult during the best of times, but during a pandemic, it’s even more challenging. Cruel Intentions star Selma Blair is mourning the loss of her mother Molly Cooke, and the 47-year-old shared a tribute to her on social media.

She wrote: "Molly Cooke died yesterday. In her home. She was formidable, funny, quick, striking and generous. She often gave the shirt off her back, a trait I have adopted."

The actress, who has been open about her battle with the debilitating and degenerative disease multiple sclerosis, continued: "My mother was a brilliant judge and one of the only women in her law school class. She was my first style icon, my muse, my prize."

Blair dubbed her mother her “first person,” and added that she was special to many. "My sisters and myself, we loved her so much," Blair wrote. "Our lives will never be the same." She did not disclose the cause of her mother's death in the post.

Blair also acknowledged that mourning has become virtual, as family can’t gather and share the burden of their losses together: "I wish I could pay a back at home tribute to you … to be in the company of my sisters: Lizzie, Katie, Mimi. Thank you for your love, your loyalty. Usually, it is when us girls are Together as sisters, when we can better show what an original you were, Mom. A great. I hold you from here."