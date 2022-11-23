Selma Blair Shares How She And Christina Applegate Support One Another Through Their MS Battles

PRPhotos.com

Selma Blair and Christina Applegate are supporting one another in their battles with multiple sclerosis. Applegate announced her diagnosis in 2021, and Blair has been struggling with the disease since 2018.

“Oh gosh, I've known Christina for so many years, we're really close, and I'm just a fan of hers,” Blair told Entertainment Tonight. “She is an iconic California girl actress of my generation, and she is it. There has not been one thing that she's done that I haven't been like, 'Nailed it,' and she's nailing just being who she is with this MS.”

She also detailed how she and her The Sweetest Thing costar are there for one another. “Christina still supports me. She's just a strong one,” the Cruel Intentions actress said. “She really is. She's such a nurturer. If you need something she's at your house. There have been things that I had been unglued, and she's like, 'I'm outside. Answer the door.' She's just amazing and strong and fun.”

Blair added, “But I'm more like, 'OK, if you need help with canes,' and that stuff, 'cause I'm like, really into all of that, like all the things that help me get around, but she's getting it locked down. She has a lot on her plate. It's a lot, but she's as brilliant and beautiful as ever.”