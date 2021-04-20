Home » Entertainment » Selma Blair Talks Beauty and Power Amid MS Struggle

Selma Blair Talks Beauty and Power Amid MS Struggle

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Selma Blair covers the latest Town & Country, and inside, the 48-year-old spoke openly about the effects of her multiple sclerosis diagnosis on her life.

An unexpected saving grace has been makeup, she says: “I’ve been made up by some of the most famous makeup artists since I started acting, and I’ve felt so transformed by their makeup that I really did become a different person. It was a superpower to me, and I mean this. Makeup is not trivial to me. If anything moves the needle for me in my life — even before my diagnosis or challenges — it is my gorgeous war paint.”

She tells Town & Country that while she’s lost a lot of fine mother skills: “I don’t mind if my muscles get caught at the intersection of a slow brain signal. I just want those words to come from lips covered in Chanel gloss.”

Blair hopes to serve as inspiration to other disabled people, she says: “I am aware my challenges affect other hopeful or isolated people — and a few of them may be joyful snobs like me. I'm very comfortable in my body, mostly because I am now making a deeper positive connection with it. I am fascinated by this body and this life. I am humbled and pleased to be any inspiration for people.”

Related Articles

Princes William and Harry Begin Healing Process as He Delays Return to California
Courtney Stodden Credits Elliot Page and Sam Smith for Courage
Celebrity Gossip: Suri Cruise, Jessica Biel, Olivia Colman and More!
Kim Kardashian and Maluma Are Not Dating, as Others Try To Slip In Her DM’s
Industry News: Shang-Chi, Downtown Abbey, Mad Max and More!
Celebrity Gossip: Alma Wahlberg, Prince Andrew, Kim Kardashian and More!