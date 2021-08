PRPhotos.com

Discovery+ dropped the trailer for Introducing, Selma Blair on Thursday and in it, the actress admitted that she thought the film might be her last.

Blair said in the clip, “I was told to make plans for dying, Not because I have MS but because I’m fighting MS.”

She tells Vanity Fair that the film, which followed the process as Blair underwent a stem cell transplant in Chicago in 2019, is her “first real starring role.”