Seth Rogen Brings Back ‘The Muppet Show’ as Disney+ Special With Sabrina Carpenter

Seth Rogen will revive The Muppet Show as a 2026 Disney+ special starring Sabrina Carpenter, marking the original variety series’ 50th anniversary. The special aims to serve as a backdoor pilot for a new season of the iconic show that debuted in the 1970s. The special features the Muppets returning to their theater to create a variety show, and longtime Muppet performers will handle most character performances. Jim Henson created the iconic franchise in 1955, with Disney purchasing the franchise in 2004. All five original seasons currently stream on Disney+, while recent projects include Muppets Haunted Mansion and The Muppets Mayhem. (Story URL)