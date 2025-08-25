Seth Rogen Says He’ll Sometimes Smoke Weed With Fans

Getty Images

Rather than asking Seth Rogen to recite movie lines, fans often have a different request — to smoke weed with the actor. Rogen, who co-founded the cannabis brand Houseplant, admitted he usually doesn’t turn down these requests. “I’ve had moments where I’m like, ‘This is a big moment for this person,” he said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. “[The] least I could do is take a couple hits with them.’” The actor, known as one of Hollywood’s biggest cannabis enthusiasts, said he processes weed differently than others, often remaining unaffected while others struggle. Rogen previously described his daily weed use as a “very therapeutic part” of his life, noting he’s been at parties where he shared a joint with people who then had a “terrible” experience for months afterward. The actor attributes his ability to handle marijuana to being “physically gifted in that way.” (THR)