Seth Rogen Says Not Having Kids Helped Him Succeed

Seth Rogen discussed how not having children has affected his life and career on a recent episode of The Diary of a CEO podcast.

“That has helped me succeed as well, definitely,” Rogen said, explaining that he has more time and energy to focus on work. “There’s a whole huge thing I’m not doing, which is raising children.”

He continued, commenting on his relationship with his wife, Lauren Miller. “Some people want kids. Some people don’t want kids … Honestly, you just are told, you go through life, you get married, you have kids. That’s what happens. And me and my wife, neither of us were like that. Honestly, the older we get, the more happy and reaffirmed we are with our choice to not have kids.”

The Superbad actor added, “We are in the prime of our lives. We are smarter than we’ve ever been, we understand ourselves more than we ever have, we have the capacity to achieve a level of work and a level of communication and care for one another, and a lifestyle we can live with one another, that we’ve never been able to live before.”