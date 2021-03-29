Seth Rogen Talks COVID, Cannabis, Confirms Emma Watson Walked Off the Set

PRPhotos.com

Seth Rogen sat down with British GQ and had a candid conversation about how the last year has been during lockdown, and also confirmed a rumor about his 2013 comedy, This Is the End.

The actor-director told GQ that yes, the rumors about Emma Watson walking off the set and refusing the shoot a scene with Danny McBride as a cannibal and Channing Tatum on a leash are true. What’s more: no hard feelings.

"I mean, I don't look back on that and think, 'How dare she do that?' You know? I think sometimes when you read something, when it comes to life it doesn't seem to be what you thought it was," he said.

"But it was not some terrible ending to our relationship," he added. "She came back the next day to say goodbye. She helped promote the film. No hard feelings and I couldn't be happier with how the film turned out in the end."

Plus: "She was probably right. It was probably funnier the way we ended up doing it."

COVID + CANNABIS

Rogen also admitted that he smokes eight or nine joints a day, while managing to get up at 7 am, even during COVID.

Pot helps everything, he maintained: “It would be like saying you can’t wear clothes any more. It would be a real bummer! It would make it really hard for me to do what I need to do in the world.”

It also helps shape his days during the lockdown where his pottery habit has also exploded, he said: “It makes you very present and focused on whatever it is you’re doing at any given moment. It’s hard to dwell on other things when you’re doing pottery.”

He also discussed why he loves Twitter: “What’s nice about Twitter is that I can actually tell Ted Cruz to go f**k himself.”