Seth Rogen Wants Comedians To Stop Whining About ‘Cancel Culture’

Seth Rogen things that comedians need to stop whining about “cancel culture.”

The Knocked Up star told Good Morning Britain, “Saying terrible things is bad. If you’ve said something terrible, that’s something you should confront in some way, shape or form. I don’t think that’s ‘cancel culture’ – that’s you saying something terrible.”

Although the 39-year-old filmmaker freely admits that some of the jokes in his movies have not aged well, he also insists that he never “made jokes that were truly designed to target groups that were subjugated in some way.”

Rogen added, “Getting criticism is one of the things that goes along with being an artist, and if you don’t like that, then don’t be a comedian anymore.”