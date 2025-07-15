‘Severance,’ ‘The Penguin,’ ‘The White Lotus’ Lead 2025 Emmy Nominations

Getty Images

Severance, The Penguin, and The Studio, The White Lotus lead the 2025 Emmy Award nominations, which were revealed Monday in a live-stream. Severance dominated overall with 27 nominations, The Penguin followed with 24, and The White Lotus and The Studio received 23 each. Additional shows with multiple nominations include The Last of Us, The Pitt, Paradise, Slow Horses, Abbott Elementary, and The Bear. Notable acting nominees include Kathy Bates as the oldest nominee for best drama actress (Matlock) and 15-year-old Owen Cooper as the youngest nominee for best supporting actor (Adolescence). Harrison Ford also landed his first-ever Emmy nomination, for best supporting actor in a comedy series for Shrinking. The winners will be announced on September 14th at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze and broadcast on CBS and Paramount+. (Upi)