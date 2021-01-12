‘Sex and Love Is in the Air’ Behind Scenes at ‘Bachelor’

PRPhotos.com

What happens when the cameras aren’t rolling on ABC‘s The Bachelor? The owner of the luxury Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Pennsylvania, where filming of Matt James‘ season took place, spilled that “sex and love is in the air.”

The resort’s CEO, Maggie Hardy Knox, told Page Six of the show shooting at the location: “Sometimes there’s some hanky-panky going on where it should not have been, but I can’t tell you everything that was going on. We are on 3,000 acres. So there’s a lot of land, and a lot of woods out there. There were things going on inside and outside of the hotel all the time.”

Exhibit A: “We actually found a used condom in the tree branch.”

Hardy Knox, who inherited the property in 1986 that holds an estimated $45 million worth of artworks, said of hosting the show: “People are bored… we’re in quarantine, we are here to serve in any way that we can. We are here to make sure all of our guests are happy all the time.”

While she wouldn’t reveal plot details, she did say that “hair will be pulled and weaves will fly.”