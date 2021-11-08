Home » Entertainment » Shailene Woodley Speaks Out After Being Dragged for Aaron Rodgers COVID Drama

Shailene Woodley Speaks Out After Being Dragged for Aaron Rodgers COVID Drama

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Aaron Rodgers is getting backlash after revealing that he wasn’t vaccinated against COVID-19 and tested positive for the virus, but his fiancé Shailene Woodley has been catching heat too.

Woodley shared a cryptic post on IG Stories, which read: “Calm Seas May Bring You Peace, But Storms Are Where You’ll Find Your Power.”

Fans blamed Woodley for Rodgers’ anti-vax stance. Part of the reason he cited for sitting out the vaccine was his plan to have a child with Woodley. “The next great chapter of my life, I believe, is being a father and it’s something that I care about a lot,” he shared on Friday. “And to my knowledge, there’s been zero long-term studies around sterility or fertility issues around the vaccine, so that was definitely something that I was worried about and it went through my mind.”

He also claimed he was allergic to a component of the vaccine.

The NFL star missed playing in the Packers‘ game Sunday against the Chiefs, and will miss a minimum of 19 days even if he tests negative. That means he can return to the field on November 14th, when they play the Seahawks.

Related Articles

Chris Pratt Speaks Out After Backlash
Twitter Roasts Phylicia Rashad For Statement On Howard University’s Blackburn Takeover Protest
Alyssa Milano Says Giving Birth Reminded Her Of Being Sexually Assaulted
Danny Masterson Accusers Want Out of Scientology Arbitration
Jason Momoa Tests Positive for COVID-19
‘Rust’ Armorer, Alec Baldwin, Matthew McConaughey Speak Out on Film Set Gun Safety