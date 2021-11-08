Shailene Woodley Speaks Out After Being Dragged for Aaron Rodgers COVID Drama

PRPhotos.com

Aaron Rodgers is getting backlash after revealing that he wasn’t vaccinated against COVID-19 and tested positive for the virus, but his fiancé Shailene Woodley has been catching heat too.

Woodley shared a cryptic post on IG Stories, which read: “Calm Seas May Bring You Peace, But Storms Are Where You’ll Find Your Power.”

Fans blamed Woodley for Rodgers’ anti-vax stance. Part of the reason he cited for sitting out the vaccine was his plan to have a child with Woodley. “The next great chapter of my life, I believe, is being a father and it’s something that I care about a lot,” he shared on Friday. “And to my knowledge, there’s been zero long-term studies around sterility or fertility issues around the vaccine, so that was definitely something that I was worried about and it went through my mind.”

He also claimed he was allergic to a component of the vaccine.

The NFL star missed playing in the Packers‘ game Sunday against the Chiefs, and will miss a minimum of 19 days even if he tests negative. That means he can return to the field on November 14th, when they play the Seahawks.