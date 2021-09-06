Home » Entertainment » ‘Shang-Chi’ Shatters Expectations With $89M Opener

‘Shang-Chi’ Shatters Expectations With $89M Opener

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings, starring Simu Liu and Awkwafina, snagged $71.4M over three days, the second-best opener for the pandemic behind Black Widow’s $80.3M. The four-day estimate with Labor Day is $89.2M.

“Shattering Labor Day box office records with an origin story new to many fans, Shang-Chi delivers an emphatic statement: people really want to get back to the movies,” said Rich Gelfond, CEO of Imax, in a statement. “It’s clear that great filmmaking plus an exclusive theatrical release is a winning formula at the box office, and this groundbreaking film has successfully launched an exciting new cinematic journey for Marvel and a strong fall blockbuster slate for the industry.”

Related Articles

Sources Report on Celebrities Joining ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 30
‘The Circle’ Debuts Season 3 Trailer – Complete with New Twists!
Industry News: ‘Shang-Chi,’ Jane Krakowski, Jordan Peele, and more!
Erika Jayne Sued for $25M in Bankruptcy Case
What’s Going on With Kim & Kanye?
‘Candyman’ Tops B.O. With $22M