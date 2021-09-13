Home » Entertainment » ‘Shang-Chi’ Wins Box Office Again With $31M+

Disney & Marvel‘s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings snagged $31.8 million over the weekend, in its second weekend out. This is the fourth-biggest second weekend for a September release after It, It Chapter Two and Hotel Transylvania 2.

After Shang-Chi earned $94.6 million in its first weekend out, Disney said it would honor theatrical windows of 30-45 days per picture.

Meanwhile, James Wan‘s Daria Argento-inspired Malignant via New Line opened with a disappointing $5.5 million. Free Guy, starring Ryan Reynolds, rounded out the top three with $5.2 million.

