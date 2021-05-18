Shanna Moakler Claps Back at Kids’ Complaints About Her

PRPhotos.com

Shanna Moakler is fighting with her kids on social media now. She dismissed Alabama‘s remarks on IG claiming that her mom isn’t there for her and her brother Landon. As many will recall, Moakler has been an outspoken presence on social media since her ex Travis Barker went public with his love for Kourtney Kardashian. She has been so busy throwing shade on them, her 15-year-old daughter says that she and Landon have been left in the dust.

“Completely rediculous sic,” the actress, 46, wrote when asked about the “allegations.”

Alabama said over the weekend that Moakler is not an “amazing” mom, adding, “My mom has never completely been in my life. Can you guys stop painting her out to be an amazing mom? Did your moms ask to see you on Mother’s Day because mine didn’t? I’m done keeping it a secret, reality shows.”

The post came one day after Landon told a TikTok troll that the model “isn’t in their lives like” Barker, 45, is.

Alabama also alluded to claims that Barker cheated Moakler with Kim Kardashian. She shared a screenshot of a direct message purportedly written by Moakler that read in part, “I divorced Travis because I caught him having an affair with Kim! Now he’s in love with her sister…It’s all gross…I’m not the bad guy!”

A source told Page Six: “Travis and Kim have never had a romantic relationship. They were friends who met through Paris Hilton and that is also how Kourtney and Travis were introduced.”