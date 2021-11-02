Shanna Moakler Trolls Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Getty Images

Shanna Moakler served up an epic clapback after her ex Travis Barker recreated scenes from 1993’s cult film True Romance with fiancé Kourtney Kardashian for Halloween.

The Playboy alum hit up IG Story to share a shot of her parents snuggled up, writing TRUE ROMANCE” over it, and setting it to the film’s “You’re So Cool” song.

This comes after fans questioned why the pair would use the film as the basis of their costumes, when the film played a role in Moakler and Barker’s wedding. She walked down the aisle to “You’re So Cool,” and they named their daughter after the character Alabama.