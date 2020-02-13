Shannen Doherty Opens Up About Her ‘Stress’ as She Grapples With Stage 4 Cancer

PRPhotos.com

Shannen Doherty is opening up about her battle with Stage 4 breast cancer. The 90210 star took to Instagram to thank her fans for supporting her, and said that she’s been struggling to find her “footing.”

Captioning a shot of herself riding a horse across a beautiful landscape, she wrote: “I want to thank all of you for your love, prayers and support. It’s an odd time right now and I find my feet not completely underneath me.”

The 48-year-old continued: “To say I have stress is an understatement. To say that I’m struggling is mild. But… I believe that I will find my footing. I’ll dig deep for the inner strength I need to face it all. I pray I do it all with dignity and grace.”

Doherty concluded the post: “I have so much to say. So much to share. I will. For now… please know how much you all help lift me.”

Doherty’s breast cancer went into remission in 2017 after she waged a very emotional and remarkably open battle against it. She recently revealed it returned, telling Good Morning America that she was still trying to accept her new reality: “I don't think that I've processed it. It's a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways. I have definite days where I say, 'Why me?' And then I have days where I say, 'Why not me? Who else? Who else besides me deserves this?' None of us do.”

Doherty was diagnosed about a year ago, and decided to speak out after a court case with her insurance company that detailed her health concerns threatened to make her battle public.