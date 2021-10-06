Shannen Doherty Wins $6.3M in State Farm Lawsuit

PRPhotos.com

Victorious! The 50-year-old Beverly Hills alum Shannen Doherty has won her lawsuit against Stage Farm. She was awarded $6.3 million in damages after the company refused to pay for repairs to her Malibu home, after it was damaged in the 2018 Woolsey Fire.

The substantial damages will cover her home, property, attorney fees and emotional distress.

"We thank the members of the jury for their thoughtful consideration of Shannen's case," her attorney Devin McRae tells PEOPLE in a statement. "We are happy they saw the case the way we do. this should send a message to institutions that they should not forget they are dealing with human beings."

"We empathize with Ms. Doherty's health and wish her the best," a rep for State Farm tells PEOPLE. "We are disappointed by the jury's decision and respectfully disagree with it. We will explore all available legal options, including appealing the verdict."

State Farm previously accused Doherty of using her stage four cancer diagnosis as a legal strategy to “garner sympathy.”