Shaquille O’Neal Teams Up With Carvana To Create AI Assistant “Shaqbot”

Online car retailer Carvana launched the world’s first AI-powered “Shaqbot” featuring Shaquille O’Neal’s voice and personality. The four-time NBA champion becomes the face of Carvana’s new national campaign through this partnership. “When I came across Carvana, I realized they weren’t just selling cars, they were changing the whole experience for people,” O’Neal said. “Teaming up with them to turn into Shaqbot was a lot of fun. Everybody knows I love shopping for cars already, so I’m glad the AI version of me can make that process entertaining for others.” The AI assistant uses custom response logic and real voice recordings to help customers browse vehicles. The collaboration includes Shaqvana.com, featuring Shaq-approved vehicles and a “Shaq Filter” for big-interior cars and high-horsepower options. (Story URL)