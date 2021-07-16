Sharna Burgess Pens ‘Mushy’ Tribute To Brian Austin Green

Getty Images

Sharna Burgess penned a heartfelt tribute to Brian Austin Green in honor of his 48th birthday Thursday (July 15th).

The dancer wrote the “mushy” caption to go along with a slideshow of childhood photos of the former Beverly Hills, 90210 star.

Burgess wrote, “You are my best friend and my favorite human, it’s hard to imagine before you because this somehow feels like it just always was. I truly never knew it could be like this. That my happiness could find a whole new level. That life and love and all things in between could feel so inexplicably deep and connected and transparent and …. Right.

“Loving you is the easiest thing I’ve ever done and I’ll celebrate your existence today and all days, In all the ways, always.”

The couple has been Instagram official since January.