Sharna Burgess Says She Was ‘Scared’ To Tell Brian Austin Green About Her Pregnancy

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, Dancing with the Stars pro Sharna Burgess said she was afraid to tell Brian Austin Green that she was pregnant. Burgess relayed that the 90210 star was watching a Lakers game when she took a pregnancy test and found out the news.

“I was like, ‘What am I gonna do?’ I can’t tell him now. This is terrible news while the Lakers are losing,” she told the publication.

“So I waited for 40 minutes. And he came in like, ‘Big day. The Lakers came back and they won.’ And I was like, ‘It’s about to get bigger. You’re probably gonna need to sit down for this."”

Burgess added that she was “scared at the time” because they were “relatively new as a couple.” But, she added, he just gave her a hug and said, “That’s awesome.”