Sharon Osbourne Announces Theft of Credit Information, Maxed-Out Card

Looks like The Talk host Sharon Osbourne is another victim of credit card theft. The star announced that “someone rang up charges and maxed out Ozzy’s car and my card” detailing the incident more by saying, “It’s my Kelly’s birthday today (10/27), I went out last night to pick up her gift. I give my credit card and they come back and say “Do you have another card?. Yours is maxed out”. This story comes after the ladies of The Talk were discussing the recent burglarizing of Conan O’Brien’s late-night set.