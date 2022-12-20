Sharon Osbourne, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez + More!

Getty Images

SHARON OSBOURNE IS ‘BACK AT HOME’ AFTER BEING HOSPITALIZED: On Saturday (December 17th), Jack Osbourne updated fans about his mother, Sharon Osbourne, being released from the hospital. "She has been given the all clear from her medical team and is now home," he wrote in his Instagram stories. "Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support. As to what happened to my mum — I'm gonna leave it to her to share about when she is ready."

BEN AFFLECK AND JENNIFER LOPEZ SING KARAOKE TOGETHER AT THEIR CHRISTMAS PARTY: According to Page Six, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrated the holidays with a sweet duet at their star-studded Christmas party over the weekend. Videos shared to Instagram show the couple singing karaoke to John Legend’s “By Christmas Eve,” and sharing a kiss.

BRAD PITT AND INES DE RAMON ARE REPORTEDLY DATING: According to Entertainment Tonight, Brad Pitt is “enjoying spending time with” Ines de Ramon. A source told the outlet, "Brad and Ines recently started dating. Brad is enjoying spending time with Ines and getting to know her better. It is still new, but they are seeing where things go and like each other. They are having a good time together." The pair sparked romance rumors last month when they were seen together at a Bono concert in Los Angeles, and according to Page Six, he spent his 59th birthday with her over the weekend.