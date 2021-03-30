Sharon Osbourne Exits ‘The Talk’ With Massive Payout

Getty Images

Sharon Osbourne is exiting CBS‘ The Talk with a massive payout amid accusations of racist behavior. A source tells Page Six: “Sharon is walking away with a $5 to $10 million minimum payout and was able to spin that it was her decision to leave the show.”

Another source said: “Sharon will talk when she is ready. She still wants to give her side of the story. She has been on that show for 11 years and knows all the secrets.”

CBS announced she was leaving Friday, two weeks after she got into an argument with co-host Sheryl Underwood, over her defense of Piers Morgan, who has been criticized by many for his treatment of Meghan Markle.

Following the controversy, CBS conducted an internal investigation, and she was accused by host Elaine Welteroth and her hairstylist of perpetuating an allegedly “racially insensitive and hostile environment.”

Former co-host Leah Remini claimed Osbourne used racist and homophobic slurs when talking about others on the show.

Osbourne responded that the allegations were “crap, all crap.”