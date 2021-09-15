Sharon Osbourne Feels Betrayed by ‘The Talk’ Co-Hosts

Getty Images

In a new interview with the Daily Mail, Sharon Osbourne says she feels betrayed by her co-hosts on CBS’ The Talk. Osbourne was ousted from the show after she got into a verbal altercation with former co-host Sheryl Underwood, who criticized her for defending her friend Piers Morgan.

Morgan, as many will recall, had been very critical of Meghan Markle, who has accused the royal family of racist behavior.

Osbourne told The Mail: “They all knew the question and they all knew what was going down. I felt totally betrayed.”

“We had a disagreement and I told her she shouldn’t be crying, it should be me that should be crying and that didn’t go down well,” Osbourne said. “Then in the commercial break, she wouldn’t talk to me. I was begging her to talk to me and she wouldn’t, and basically, I said, ‘go f–k yourself.’

“To leave me for 20 minutes on live TV … unprepared, not produced, not knowing what’s going on. Wait, where’s their apology to me? They could have cut at any time and gone to a commercial break, and why didn’t they cut?’

“They didn’t cut because they liked the controversy and they liked that everybody would be talking about this because they needed something for the show that was going into the toilet,” she theorized. “So they thought, ‘Well, she’s got the biggest following. Let’s go for her.'”

The show launched an investigation, and two weeks later, she quit. “Sharon Osbourne has decided to leave The Talk,” a release from CBS read in part after her departure. “The events of the March 10 broadcast were upsetting to everyone involved … As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon’s behavior toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace. We also did not find any evidence that CBS executives orchestrated the discussion or blindsided any of the hosts.”

Osbourne also slammed cancel culture.