Sharon Osbourne Is Devastated?

Sharon Osbourne is not happy after being ousted from The Talk over allegations of racism. (She denies wrongdoing, but former co-hosts have accused her racist and homophobic behavior, and viewers objected to her defense of Piers Morgan over his perceived mistreatment of Meghan Markle).

A source tells Us: “Sharon is bitterly disappointed at how it all played out. Her whole career has been based on not holding back, speaking her mind and championing free speech — so to be classified or perceived as a bigot or a racist is a sickening scenario and an utter nightmare for her, especially since she insists up and down it’s all a pack of lies and that’s the last thing she is.”

Osbourne is “trying to see all the positives” and surround herself with her many allies, most of whom are telling her she’ll “bounce back 10 times stronger.”

The insider adds, “Her family is supporting her too and it tears them all apart seeing her suffer like this. They think it’s a big stitch-up and she’s been hung out to dry for something she hasn’t done or believed in.”

“She knows some people will now hate her forever no matter what, plus in many respects, she’ll have to start from scratch once the whole mess dies down,” the source continues. “She’s decided to take a breather for a while and see where the chips fall once the dust settles. In the meantime, she’s distraught and angry, trying to digest this tornado that’s come from nowhere and turned her life upside down.”