Sharon Stone, Kim Kardashian, Glen Powell + More!

SHARON STONE WEIGHS IN ON KIM KARDASHIAN JOINING ‘AMERICAN HORROR STORY:’ Sharon Stone is the latest actress to voice her opinion on Kim Kardashian joining the cast of American Horror Story. The Basic Instinct actress commented on a recent Instagram post by Access Hollywood detailing Patti Lupone‘s objections to the Kardashians star joining the franchise. “Well… you know… acting. It may not be brain surgery but We do treasure our art. We studied, we suffered, we do suffer for it. Ten thousand hours; it’s a thing,” Stone wrote, referencing Malcolm Gladwell's book Outliers: The Story of Success, in which he writes that it takes 10,000 hours of practice to become an expert in something.

GLEN POWELL AND GIGI PARIS SEEMINGLY BREAK UP: Glen Powell and Gigi Paris have been dating since 2020, but Page Six reports that their relationship may be over. Paris shared a video of herself smiling then turning around and walking away to Instagram on Wednesday (April 26th). “Know your worth & onto the next,” she captioned the post. She also unfollowed the Top Gun: Maverick star, according to the outlet. This comes just days after fans started speculating about a romance between Powell and his Anyone But You costar Sydney Sweeney.

NICK CANNON REACTS TO CO-HOST SAYING HE ‘FUMBLED’ MARIAH CAREY: Following Nick Cannon‘s recent remarks about how he’ll “never have a love” like he did with Mariah Carey, his Daily Cannon Show co-host Courtney Bee Bledsoe joked on Wednesday (April 26th) that he “fumbled” his ex-wife. “Did I? Explain to me how I fumbled Mariah,” Cannon replied. Bledsoe said she was just “playing,” but added, “I don’t know. I just know you’re not with her, so that’s a fumble.” To this, Cannon said, “Maybe she fumbled me.”

SAVANNAH CHRISLEY SAYS SHE ‘KNEW’ COLTON UNDERWOOD WAS GAY WHEN THEY WENT OUT TOGETHER: On Tuesday’s (April 25th) episode of her Unlocked podcast, Savannah Chrisley told former Bachelor Colton Underwood that she “knew” he was gay when the pair went to the ACM Awards together in 2017. “When we met the first time, I knew you were gay. Like, I knew it,” she said. The reality stars had “no connection … whatsoever,” which Underwood said was “for obvious reasons.” He added, “When I say, ‘It’s not you, it’s me,’ I truly mean that. And obviously I’ve proven that at this point.” Chrisley recalled, “I remember looking at my friend Emily, and I was like, ‘He’s totally gay.' She was like, ‘No, he’s not, Savannah.'”

LEN GOODMAN PREDICTED HIS OWN DEATH: In a resurfaced interview with The Daily Mail, the late Dancing with the Stars judge Len Goodman seemed to accurately predict when he would die. “My dad had the right idea. He loved gardening and he had a stroke while he was out in the garden. He was 79, so if I go the way of my dad, that'll be next year,” he told the outlet in December of 2022. Goodman passed away on Saturday (April 22nd), just three days before his 79th birthday.