Sharon Stone Mourns The Loss Of Her Brother Patrick

Sharon Stone is grieving her brother, Patrick Joseph Stone, who died from a heart attack over the weekend at the age of 57. The Total Recall actress shared a tearful video to Instagram on Monday (February 13th) to confirm the news.

“Yes, we did lose my brother, Patrick Joseph Stone, to a heart attack yesterday,” she said. "Yes, he is the man who was the father to River, who we lost last year, at 11 months old." The Basic Instinct actress shared the news that River died from “total organ failure” in August.

Stone added, “Like any family, we thank you for your love and support in this time of immeasurable grief and we appreciate all of your condolences.” Stars such as Jeremy Renner and Kate Beckinsale offered their condolences in the comments section.

