Sharon Stone Reveals Sony Executive Sexually Harassed Her In The 1980s

Sharon Stone shared a disturbing story from the early years of her career during a recent appearance on Kelly Ripa’s Let’s Talk Off Camera podcast. The Basic Instinct actor said she once met with a Sony executive who “took his penis right out in [her] face.”

“I went to his office and it was, you know, back in the eighties, so the couch was basically on the floor, you know?” she recalled. “It was those very low giant couches and my knees were around my neck and of course, I’m so tall anyway, so I look like all legs sitting there akimbo on the couch, and he is pacing around the office and he’s doing the exact same thing.”

“Then he came walking right up in front of me and he said, ‘But first … ‘ and he took his penis right out in my face,” Stone said. The Casino actor said she was “very young” at the time and that she “started laughing and crying at the same time” because she was nervous.

“I couldn’t stop because I became hysterical,” Stone continued. “I couldn’t stop, so he didn’t know what to do. So, of course, he put it away and he went through this door behind his desk, which I thought was that he left, so I didn’t know what to do.”

She added, “I was just sitting there hysterical and eventually his secretary came and led me out, right? This was not the last of many weird experiences like this in my career.”