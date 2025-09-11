Shaun White & Nina Dobrev End Five-Year Relationship And Engagement

Getty Images

Olympic snowboarder Shaun White and actress Nina Dobrev have ended their engagement after five years together. A source close to the couple said it was “a mutual decision, and wasn’t an easy one, but it was made with love and a deep respect for one another.” Representatives for both did not respond to comment requests. Breakup speculation began when Dobrev attended the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of Eternity without her engagement ring. The pair announced their engagement in October 2024 through Instagram posts. Dobrev captioned her announcement “RIP boyfriend, hello fiancé.” White later posted about their “quarantine romance” that became “a forever love,” adding “I guess we are doing the dam thing, baby!” The couple began dating in early 2020. (Story URL)